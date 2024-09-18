Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $776,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

INDB stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

