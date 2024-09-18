Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,404 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

