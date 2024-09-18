Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,976 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

