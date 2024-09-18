Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.