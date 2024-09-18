Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 36315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Saturday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -9.56%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

