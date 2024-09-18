Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Builders FirstSource worth $306,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

