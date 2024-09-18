Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.