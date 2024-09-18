Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.13

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 5088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.