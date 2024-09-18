Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Sells 2,450 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $41,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,680.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 12th, Lisa Wager sold 50 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $850.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 982,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The company has a market cap of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

