Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $98,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $679,152. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYRN. Roth Mkm started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ BYRN traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,030. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

