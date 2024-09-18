CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Insider Gregory R. Bradford Sells 10,000 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CACI International Stock Down 0.3 %

CACI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.39. 91,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $498.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 418.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

