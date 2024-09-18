CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Bank of America

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $535.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.00.

CACI International stock opened at $485.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.00. CACI International has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $498.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 487.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

