Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.19. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 239,858 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 77.51% and a negative net margin of 1,095.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
