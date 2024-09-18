Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.19. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 239,858 shares trading hands.

Cadiz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 77.51% and a negative net margin of 1,095.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadiz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 2.3% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Articles

