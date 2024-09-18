Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 18,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.93.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
