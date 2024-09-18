Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.37. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 173,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

