Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.37. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.03.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.