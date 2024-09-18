Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 209,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

CMCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

