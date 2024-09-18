Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.54). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.54), with a volume of 54,471 shares changing hands.
Cambian Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.40.
Cambian Group Company Profile
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
