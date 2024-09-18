Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

