Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $81.13

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.13, but opened at $79.25. Camtek shares last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 39,784 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $55,026,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

