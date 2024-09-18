Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 23544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of C$220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

