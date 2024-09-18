CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 106,435,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,075,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

