Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 256,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully acquired 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,295.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

