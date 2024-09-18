Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 42,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

