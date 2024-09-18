Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.11

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 1130905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,746,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,429,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 219,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,153,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,729,000 after purchasing an additional 591,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.