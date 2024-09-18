Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.89

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.89 and last traded at C$48.88, with a volume of 52183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.44.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8198643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

