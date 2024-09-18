Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.96

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.96 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.85). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 15,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £148.85 million, a PE ratio of 3,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

