Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging modalities and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

