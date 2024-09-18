Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Capitol Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Capitol Health Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capitol Health
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.