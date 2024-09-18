Capitol Health Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Capitol Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Capitol Health Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capitol Health
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.