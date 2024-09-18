Capitol Health Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging modalities and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

