Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 815,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

