Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
