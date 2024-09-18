Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.40

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130.93 ($1.73), with a volume of 738723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.40 ($1.71).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.03) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.13 million, a P/E ratio of 924.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, insider Matthias Seeger acquired 39,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($49,744.99). 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

