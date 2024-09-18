Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.40

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130.93 ($1.73), with a volume of 738723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.40 ($1.71).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.03) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CARD
Card Factory Price Performance
Insider Activity at Card Factory
In other news, insider Matthias Seeger acquired 39,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($49,744.99). 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Card Factory Company Profile
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.