CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CMAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. CareMax has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $85.20.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.51) by ($2.97). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 175.40% and a negative net margin of 99.78%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax will post -23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
