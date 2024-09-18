CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of CMAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. CareMax has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $85.20.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.51) by ($2.97). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 175.40% and a negative net margin of 99.78%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax will post -23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CareMax Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 539,544 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in CareMax by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.