Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBDL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

