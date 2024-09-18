Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

NYSE:CARR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

