Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITEU remained flat at $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.92.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

