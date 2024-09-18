Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CITEU remained flat at $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.92.
About Cartica Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cartica Acquisition
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.