Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.69

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.39, with a volume of 17961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after buying an additional 531,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,106,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,785,000 after buying an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 751,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after buying an additional 159,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.