CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 9,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

