Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.44

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.44 and last traded at $213.27, with a volume of 469982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.39.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

