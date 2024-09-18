CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.76

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 26349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
CBS Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.