Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $21,583,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CELC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

