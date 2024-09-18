Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 202

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Celtic Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CCP opened at GBX 170 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celtic has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.31. The firm has a market cap of £161.21 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.37.
About Celtic
