Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.15

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 9858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Centamin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

