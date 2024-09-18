Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.79

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 8265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Centamin Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

