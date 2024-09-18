Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.95. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 194,014 shares trading hands.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

