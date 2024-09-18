Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 10849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Century Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Century Lithium
In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Century Lithium Company Profile
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
