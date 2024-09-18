Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 457,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 688,390 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CERT

Certara Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 932,598 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after acquiring an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.