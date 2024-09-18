CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $2,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 8,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

