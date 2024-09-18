CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Up 4.6%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 125,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 635,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGON shares. Bank of America began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

