Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 20.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,329,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

CHE stock opened at $577.79 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.