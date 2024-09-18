Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 20.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,329,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
