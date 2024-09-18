Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.